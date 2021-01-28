Covid apps could get a second chance under Biden—but it will take work

As the Biden administration ramps up, it inherits soaring cases and a muddled vaccine rollout— so it’s reasonable to wonder what else can possibly slow the spread of covid-19. Some strategies in the administration’s covid plan are basics, like calling on people to wear masks, doing more testing, and communicating more clearly. But digital technology gets a nod, too: tucked into a list of promises and plans is a vow to look at state-level contact tracing efforts and scale up what’s working. That could mean building a new national app based on what’s succeeded at the state level, supporting more states in developing their own apps, or some combination of tactics.

National leadership on contact tracing and exposure notification apps would be a big change for the US. In many other countries, national apps rolled out last spring, but in the US, apps emerged unevenly from state health agencies that struggled to cope with the demands of the pandemic and the complexity of tracing technology. And although programmers and health experts agree that exposure notification apps are not enough to box in the virus, renewed attention from the federal government could mean they get a second chance to be part of the broad response to the pandemic.

Although we don’t yet know what the Biden administration will do, experts say there are a few approaches that could help apps fulfill their potential.

Have a unified vision—but that doesn’t have to mean a single app

Until now, the federal response hasn’t supported states in building technology to fight covid. In fact, Washington may even have slowed down individual states’ progress on apps; according to reporting from Jacobin, officials in Pennsylvania had to work around silence from the CDC when they were trying to get their service up and running.

Although 22 states had rolled out exposure notification by the end of 2020, according to our covid-19 tracing tracker, others never even attempted it. Some states have wavered for months on whether to deploy the technology. Illinois, for example, faced a sharp increase in covid-19 cases between October and November, but officials hesitated over the possibility of using an app, saying they had privacy concerns.