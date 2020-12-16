China’s Chang’e 5 mission successfully delivered samples of lunar rock and dust to Earth on December 17. It marks the first time in 44 years that moon rocks have been brought back to our planet, since the Soviet Union’s Luna 24 mission in 1976. It’s also the first time China has ever pulled off a sample return mission.

How it happened: The sample capsule landed in Inner Mongolia at a little after 2:00 a.m. Thursday local time. Recovery teams in trucks and helicopters located the landing site shortly after and secured the sample container.

The drop-off is the culmination of a 23-day mission that began on November 23, when China launched Chang’e 5 from a site on Hainan Island. The mission’s lander touched down on the moon eight days later and immediately began drilling. It collected lunar material from below the ground as well as from the surface. The goal was to collect at least four pounds and bring it back to Earth.

The samples were stored on an ascent vehicle that brought them back to an orbiter on December 6. The mission headed back to Earth on December 13, and now we finally have new moon rocks to study.