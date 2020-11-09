Covid testing, MIT style
A trailer custom-designed by MIT engineers and MIT Medical caregivers makes it efficient to perform the regular tests needed to keep the campus safe.
Seniors arriving on campus for the fall term headed to MIT’s custom-designed covid testing trailer, which lets caregivers swab noses using gloves protruding through height-adjustable panels. On August 31, MIT Medical administered over 2,700 tests—more than many states did that day—and topped that with a record 4,979 tests on September 14. Of the 22,176 tests given at MIT between August 17 and 31, only 10 (0.05%) were positive. The positive rate for September was 0.04% as of mid-month.