Covid testing, MIT style

MELANIE GONICK

Seniors arriving on campus for the fall term headed to MIT’s custom-designed covid testing trailer, which lets caregivers swab noses using gloves protruding through height-adjustable panels. On August 31, MIT Medical administered over 2,700 tests—more than many states did that day—and topped that with a record 4,979 tests on September 14. Of the 22,176 tests given at MIT between August 17 and 31, only 10 (0.05%) were positive. The positive rate for September was 0.04% as of mid-month.