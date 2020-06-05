No, coronavirus apps don’t need 60% adoption to be effective

Many media reports and analyses picked up on one sentence of the report that states: “Our models show we can stop the epidemic if approximately 60% of the population use the app.”

But they have routinely omitted the second half of the sentence: “Even with lower numbers of app users, we still estimate a reduction in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths.”

In fact, the Oxford model actually takes into account many of the elements that critics have been concerned about. The Oxford paper actually says that if 80% of all smartphone users download the app—a number which excludes groups less likely to have a smartphone and is equivalent to 56% of the overall population—then that would be enough to suppress the pandemic on its own, without any other form of intervention.

While lower rates of adoption mean such apps won’t beat the disease on their own, that is not the same as suggesting that lower usage makes the apps ineffective. Instead, if fewer people download the app, say the researchers, other prevention and containment measures will be required. These include social distancing, widespread testing, manual contact tracing, medical treatment and regional shutdowns—that is, many of the same processes already being used around the world.

Professor Christophe Fraser, co-lead on the contact tracing program at Oxford University's Nuffield Department of Medicine and an independent scientific advisor to the UK government’s contact tracing efforts, led the research. He says the 60% figure seems to have a mind of its own.

“That goes to show how difficult it is to control the media narrative,” he says.

What level of adoption is needed?

Correcting the 60% assumption is important because how apps are received can shape how nations respond to both this pandemic and future disease outbreaks. If there is widespread belief that any participation below that threshold will result in failure, the public is operating off of a misleading and unattainable goal. And that could be a fatal mistake.

Some countries have reached significant levels of adoption: Iceland has achieved around 40% usage, while others such as Qatar and Turkey have made downloading their apps mandatory.

But even though the researchers know that lower levels of adoption will be useful, they aren’t entirely sure what different ranges will actually mean. Still, every successful notification means a life potentially saved.

Fraser says his team had assumed that lower levels of usage might have very small benefits—but that, in fact, simulations show the upsides are significantly higher than they thought.

“The expectation going in was that app usage wouldn’t be very effective at low levels," he says. "If you have 10% of people using the app then the chance of contact between two people being detected is 10% of 10%, which is 1%—a tiny fraction. What we found in the simulation was that that actually isn't the case. We've been working to understand why we actually see benefits of usage accruing.”

Fraser also advocates continuously monitoring and auditing the functioning of the app so that it successfully does what promises.

And even if it doesn’t quell covid-19 on its own, digital contact tracing will be a part of fighting future disease outbreaks, he predicts. The lessons we learn here will pay forward if covid-19 takes years to control, and if there are other pandemics in years to come.

“We know that public health is all about building trust,” Fraser says. “So how do we build an environment where people know that the data is being shared for good? People fear misuse of data which we’ve seen in the digital space. How do we stop misuse while encouraging positive use of data? This is clearly an important area. The power to do good things increases as we share information but we need frameworks.”