How covid-19 conspiracy theorists are exploiting YouTube culture

When the notorious conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was kicked off YouTube and Facebook in 2018, the lesson was supposed to be that deplatforming works. Without access to his millions of followers on mainstream social media, Jones became an online ghost, diminished and shouting his dangerous unfinished business to a much smaller audience.

But some people online took a second lesson from the change: conspiracy theories, and the people who promote them, can get a lot of views—and money.

Last week Patrick Bet-David, a popular financial YouTuber with more than 2.2 million subscribers, invited Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—one of the most high-profile proponents of the debunked theory that vaccines cause autism—for a two-hour interview on his channel. At the beginning, Bet-David asked, “Why’d you agree to do a long-form interview?”

The answer was obvious to Kennedy, one of many anti-vaccination leaders trying to make themselves as visible as possible during the covid-19 pandemic. “I’d love to talk to your audience,” he replied.

Kennedy told Bet-David that he believes his own social-media accounts have been unfairly censored; making an appearance on someone else’s popular platform is the next best thing. Bet-David framed the interview as an “exclusive,” enticingly titled “Robert Kennedy Jr. Destroys Big Pharma, Fauci & Pro-Vaccine Movement.” In two days, the video passed half a million views.

As of Wednesday, advertisements through YouTube’s ad service were playing before the videos, and Bet-David’s merchandise was for sale in a panel below the video’s description. Two other interviews, in which anti-vaccine figures aired several debunked claims about coronavirus and vaccines (largely unchallenged by Bet-David), were also showing ads. Bet-David said in an interview that YouTube had limited ads on all three videos, meaning they can generate revenue, but not as much as they would if they were fully monetized.

We asked YouTube for comment on all three videos on Tuesday afternoon. By Thursday morning, one of the three (an interview with anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Judy Mikovits) had been deleted for violating YouTube's medical misinformation policies. Before it was deleted, the video had more than 1 million views.

YouTube said that the other two videos were borderline, meaning that YouTube decided they didn’t violate rules, but would no longer be recommended or show up prominently in search results.

According to YouTube’s own rules, videos containing “medical misinformation” about covid-19 are against advertiser guidelines — if not in violation of the platform's community standards governing what content is allowed on YouTube at all. Taken together, the three videos gathered more than 3 million views in less than a week.

YouTube has introduced some attempts to counterbalance health misinformation in the past year—for example, by surfacing authoritative sources in some search results, adding information panels to some videos, and working to remove those that violate its evolving list of policies about such false claims. But the pandemic has heightened the urgency and raised the stakes: as covid-19 took hold, YouTube introduced specific policies prohibiting videos that question the transmission or existence of the disease, promote unsubstantiated cures, or encourage people to ignore official guidance.

Experts have said that social-media platforms’ moves to prioritize reliable information and demonetize, limit the reach of, or outright remove content containing misinformation can help limit its spread. But platforms have struggled with effective enforcement. Health misinformation poses its own challenges, and existing conspiracy theories and false claims are adapting and spreading in the current pandemic faster than fact-checking—or sometimes science—can catch up.

On Tuesday, spokesman Farshad Shadloo said in an email that YouTube works to “quickly remove flagged content that violates [their] policies.” The platform has “strict policies that govern what kind of videos we allow ads to appear on,” he added, and these policies are “vigorously” enforced.

But an interview with Bet-David and a review of other conspiracy-riddled activity on YouTube shows that in fact, many prominent peddlers of conspiracy theories are successfully using the system exactly as intended—applying the same techniques that many YouTubers have used to become famous.

Conspiracy: The collab edition

On YouTube, there are real incentives for creators to seek out new audiences, collaborate, or capitalize on controversy, whether they review beauty products, play games, or comment on the news. Collabing with bigger, respected names—or jumping on subculture drama—is a pretty reliable method for any YouTuber to gain views and subscribers. (Before he was banned from YouTube, for example, Alex Jones repeatedly though unsuccessfully pursued an interview with PewDiePie, then the site’s leading creator in terms of subscriptions.) But the difference between weighing in on community drama and engaging with fringe personalities is the potential harm the message may cause.

The spread of hateful misinformation targeting marginalized groups leads to harassment, threats, and violence. Health misinformation can lead people to ignore life-saving public health measures or inspire them to try dangerous “cures.” Anthony Fauci, who along with Bill Gates has become a leading villain for coronavirus conspiracy theorists, has increased his personal security after a swell of death threats.