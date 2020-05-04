Radio Corona, May 5: Vint Cerf, internet pioneer and covid-19 survivor

In this episode of Radio Corona, Gideon Lichfield, editor in chief of MIT Technology Review, will discuss the future of our connected world with Vint Cerf, one of the people known as a "father of the internet."

Cerf owes that title to having co-created TCP/IP, the communication protocols that underlie everything that happens on the internet, along with Bob Kahn. He now works as Chief Internet Evangelist at Google and has received a Presidential Medal of Freedom and a Turing Award, among many others, for his early work on the internet. He tweeted on March 30 that he had tested positive for covid-19 and was recovering.

