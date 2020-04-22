Radio Corona, Apr 23: would you get volunteer to get the coronavirus?

In this episode of Radio Corona, Gideon Lichfield, editor in chief of MIT Technology Review, will discuss volunteer initiatives that might accelerate the development of a coronavirus vaccine.

Josh Morrison is the Executive Director at Waitlist Zero and part of the team at 1 Day Sooner. Both organizations recruit volunteers to take part of the covid-19 vaccine trials. Ian Haydon is one such volunteer, currently taking part in Moderna's vaccine trial. He explained his decision for us a couple of weeks ago. Arthur Caplan, a Professor of Bioethics at New York University Langone Medical Center and the founding director of the Division of Medical Ethics, will also be talking to us about the ethical questions surrounding the trials.

