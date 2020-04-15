Power in numbers

“Let the data speak for themselves” is common advice in some scientific circles. But “the data never speak for themselves,” says Catherine D’Ignazio, SM ’14. “There are always humans and institutions speaking for the data, and different people have their own agendas. The data are never innocent.”

Those are the issues that D’Ignazio, an assistant professor of urban studies and planning, examines in a new book with Lauren Klein, an associate professor at Emory University. In Data Feminism (MIT Press, 2020, $29.95), the authors use the lens of intersectional feminism to scrutinize how data science reflects social structures.

“Intersectional feminism examines unequal power,” they write. “And in our contemporary world, data is power too. Because the power of data is wielded unjustly, it must be challenged and changed.”

D’Ignazio and Klein point to research led by MIT’s own Joy Buolamwini, SM ’17, who observed that a facial recognition program could not “see” her. She found that the software was based on a set of faces that were 78% male and 84% white; only 4% were female and dark-skinned, like herself.

Or consider another example, in which Amazon tested an AI system to screen job applicants. Because a high percentage of company employees were men, the algorithm favored men’s names.

Such problems can be addressed with a more participatory process or more diverse training data, D’Ignazio says, but the question of who participates is “the elephant in the server room.” As of 2011, 26% of all undergraduate computer science degrees in the US went to women, down from 37% in 1985. Lack of diversity, D’Ignazio and Klein believe, blinds many data projects to some facets of the social situations they seek to measure.