Cloud’s evolution from infrastructure to innovation
Thank you for joining us on "The cloud hub: From cloud chaos to clarity."
Anant Adya, EVP and head cloud, infrastructure and security services at Infosys, discusses the evolution of the cloud from infrastructure to innovation. Adya explains how cloud has advanced from its keep-the-lights-on infrastructure days to the modern make-magic-happen multi-cloud days.
