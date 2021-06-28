Industrial digital transformation is critical to achieving new levels of safety, sustainability, and profitability—and “Industrial AI” is a key enabler of that change.

Today’s industrial organizations, and especially those in capital-intensive industries, stand at a crossroads for opportunity. They recognize the need to reinforce their industrial operations and complex value chains with greater resiliency, flexibility, and agility to respond to shifting market conditions. At the same time, they’re investing in autonomous and semi-autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to realize their vision of the digital plant of the future—the “Self-Optimizing Plant.”

Three market forces driving digitalization Digitalization in industrial facilities is critical to achieving new levels of safety, sustainability, and profitability—and AI is a key enabler for that transformation. While the wariness typically associated with implementing any new technology may be a stumbling block for AI adoption, there are three pivotal needs driving capital-intensive industries to digitize and implement purpose-built AI systems:

1. Compelling need for knowledge automation

Generational shifts in the workforce are creating a loss of operational expertise. Veteran workers with years of institutional knowledge are retiring, replaced by younger employees fresh out of school, taught on technologies and concepts that don’t match the reality of many organizations’ workflows and systems. This dilemma is fueling the need for automated knowledge sharing and intelligence-rich applications that can close the skills gap.

2. Data value superseding data volume

Industrial organizations are accumulating massive volumes of data but deriving business value from only a small slice of it. Transient repositories like data lakes often become opaque and unstructured data swamps. Organizations are switching their focus from mass data accumulation to strategic industrial data management, homing in on data integration, mobility, and accessibility—with the goal of using AI-enabled technologies to unlock value hidden in these unoptimized and underutilized sets of industrial data. The rise of the digital executive (chief technology officer, chief data officer, and chief information officer) as a driver of industrial digital transformation has been a key influence on this trend.

3. Competitors are digitally transforming

Adopting new technologies unlocks new business models that are integral to sustainability, market competitiveness, and new corporate strategies. The more that competitors digitally transform to reap these advantages, the more that organizations that don’t transform will be left behind.

The AspenTech 2020 Industrial AI Research shows that among large industrial companies, 83% believe AI produces better results—but only 20% have adopted it. Barriers to entry, both real and imagined, are stunting AI adoption in process manufacturing.

Willie K Chan, Chief Technology Officer, AspenTech “Domain expertise is the secret sauce that separates Industrial AI from more generic AI approaches. Industrial AI will guide innovation and efficiency improvements in capital-intensive industries for years to come.”

This has fueled the need for “Industrial AI,” a new paradigm that combines data science and AI algorithms with software and domain expertise to deliver measurable business outcomes for the specific needs of capital-intensive industries. Industrial AI disrupts these industries by lowering barriers to adoption, offering new opportunities for industrial organizations to significantly reduce costs, improve efficiency, and transform their operations for the better.