Video

 

2018 Innovator Under 35 Awards

01:53

MIT Technology Review recognizes its 2018 Innovator Under 35 honorees at EmTech

This video appeared in the story

September 13, 2018

Recommended videos

Intelligent Machines

We need everyone involved in AI   00:47

Intelligent Machines

Next-Generation Robots Need Your Help   27:36

Connectivity

Access to broadband is as important as access to water and electricity   01:15

Business Impact

We shouldn't preserve "willy nilly" the cost of production   01:00

Intelligent Machines

Coffee-fetching robots   02:08

Intelligent Machines

Automating things on wheels   00:50

Intelligent Machines

Humans versus machines: Chopin edition   02:06

Intelligent Machines

Teaching systems to dance   01:44

Intelligent Machines

3-D printed potato chips   01:15

Intelligent Machines

Robots as nurses' assistants   00:36

Latest videos


Truth and Bias in the Age of Algorithms   11:56


The Ethics of the Internet   11:37


Ethics Roundtable   10:15


2018 Innovator Under 35 Awards   01:53


Machine Learning: The Opportunity and the Opportunists   29:52


Innovators Under 35 Roundtable: Tech for Good   12:15


2018 Innovator Under 35: Barbarita Lara   02:35


2018 Innovator Under 35: Hera Hussain   03:06


2018 Innovator Under 35: Minmin Yen   02:49


2018 Innovator Under 35: Elizabeth Nyeko   03:11


2018 Innovator Under 35: Joy Buolamwini   02:58


The Expanding Impact of Genetic Research   30:31

Partner content

{! video.topicName !}


{! video.duration !}

Loading…