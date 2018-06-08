Next-Generation Robots Need Your Help

Video
Intelligent Machines
Next-Generation Robots Need Your Help27:36
Manuela Veloso of Carnegie Mellon University provides a reality check on the capabilities of today’s AI systems, and provides a look ahead at where the field is headed next.
June 8, 2018
Recommended videos
Intelligent Machines
Business Impact
We shouldn't preserve "willy nilly" the cost of production 01:00
Intelligent Machines
Intelligent Machines
Intelligent Machines
Intelligent Machines
Intelligent Machines
Intelligent Machines
Intelligent Machines
Latest videos
Intelligent Machines
Intelligent Machines
Intelligent Machines
Connectivity
Business Impact
How does the customer experience change when you're in a world of conversation? 00:39
Business Impact
Intelligent Machines
Managing Workforce Evolution in a Time of Technology-Driven Change 28:42
Partner content {! video.sponsoredByText !} {! video.sponsorName !}
{! video.topicName !}
Loading…