Video

Intelligent Machines

Next-Generation Robots Need Your Help

27:36

Manuela Veloso of Carnegie Mellon University provides a reality check on the capabilities of today’s AI systems, and provides a look ahead at where the field is headed next.

This video appeared in the story

June 8, 2018

