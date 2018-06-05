AI's Economic Impact

Video
Intelligent Machines
AI's Economic Impact35:20
Daron Acemoglu takes a look at the link between productivity and employment, and evaluates the best path forward through this time of radical disruption in the workplace.
June 5, 2018
