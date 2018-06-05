Walmart’s Store No. 8: Transforming the Future of Retail

Video
Connectivity
Walmart’s Store No. 8: Transforming the Future of Retail24:53
Katie Finnegan of Walmart’s incubaction arm, Store No. 8, on how the company plans to scale emerging technologies. What do you investments mean for the future of retail?
June 5, 2018
