Coffee-fetching robots

Video
Intelligent Machines
Coffee-fetching robots02:08
One job interns may be glad to relinquish to robots is the notorious coffee run. Manuela Veloso discusses coffee-fetching bots at EmTech Next 2018.
June 5, 2018
