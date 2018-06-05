Automating things on wheels

Video
Intelligent Machines
Automating things on wheels00:50
Why are those so many things with wheels that we still have to actuate? Manuela Veloso shares her expectation of automating all things on wheels one day at EmTech Next 2018.
June 5, 2018
