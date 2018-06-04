Teaching an algorithm to dance

Video
Intelligent Machines
Teaching an algorithm to dance01:44
To teach this algorithm to dance, Jessica Brillhart first had to “Atari-cize” the famous choreography by Gene Kelly and Jerry the Mouse. She shares her process at EmTech Next 2018.
June 4, 2018
Recommended videos
Intelligent Machines
Intelligent Machines
Intelligent Machines
Business Impact
Intelligent Machines
Connectivity
Connectivity
Connectivity
Connectivity
Latest videos
Intelligent Machines
Partner content Sponsored by Deloitte
Executive Insights on the Future of Work, Presented by Deloitte 37:28
Partner content Sponsored by Qualcomm
Automation and the Future of Work: Will This Time Be Different? 25:28
Partner content {! video.sponsoredByText !} {! video.sponsorName !}
{! video.topicName !}
Loading…