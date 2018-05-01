Video

 

Blockchain Sovereignty and Blockchain Integration for Businesses

Most cryptocurrencies, e.g. Bitcoin, use a pure Proof-of-Work consensus system, but this system has shortcomings that create instability. In this session, Decred Project Lead Jake Yocom-Piatt discusses how hybridization of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake can realign incentives to provide a sustainable system with a more traditional sovereignty model. Corporate stakeholders learn that by making creative use of the timestamping properties of existing blockchains, it is possible to obtain many of the benefits of a blockchain, without requiring development of a custom specific-use blockchain.

May 1, 2018

