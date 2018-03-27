Ingredients of Intelligence

Video
Intelligent Machines
Ingredients of Intelligence25:07
Brenden Lake explains why he builds computer programs that seek to mimic the way humans think.
March 27, 2018
Recommended videos
Business Impact
Is 3-D Printing Finally Becoming the Manufacturing Tool It Was Hyped Up to Be? 34:20
Rewriting Life
Intelligent Machines
Connectivity
Intelligent Machines
Latest videos
Intelligent Machines
Intelligent Machines
Intelligent Machines
Robots at Work: What Precision Grasping Will Mean for Industry 12:41
Intelligent Machines
Intelligent Machines
Intelligent Machines
Intelligent Machines
Intelligent Machines
Intelligent Machines
Intelligent Machines
Intelligent Machines
Partner content {! video.sponsoredByText !} {! video.sponsorName !}
{! video.topicName !}
Loading…