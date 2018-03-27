Understanding the Limits of AI: When Algorithms Fail

Video
Intelligent Machines
Understanding the Limits of AI: When Algorithms Fail21:22
Timnit Gebru explores the social implications of algorithmic bias.
March 27, 2018
Recommended videos
Business Impact
Is 3-D Printing Finally Becoming the Manufacturing Tool It Was Hyped Up to Be? 34:20
Rewriting Life
Intelligent Machines
Connectivity
Intelligent Machines
Latest videos
Intelligent Machines
Intelligent Machines
Intelligent Machines
Robots at Work: What Precision Grasping Will Mean for Industry 12:41
Intelligent Machines
Intelligent Machines
Intelligent Machines
Intelligent Machines
Intelligent Machines
Intelligent Machines
Intelligent Machines
Intelligent Machines
Partner content {! video.sponsoredByText !} {! video.sponsorName !}
{! video.topicName !}
Loading…