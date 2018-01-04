Video

Connectivity

Technology Spotlight: Mind-controlled VR

24:21

Watch a live demo of Neurable–a mind controlled VR game–and a discussion with Rachel Metz and Neurable’s founder, Rames Alcaide.

This video appeared in the story

January 4, 2018

Recommended videos

Connectivity

What is social media doing to society?   25:45

Business Impact

Is 3-D Printing Finally Becoming the Manufacturing Tool It Was Hyped Up to Be?   34:20

Connectivity

Yasmin Green: Using Technology to Make the World a Better Place   04:04

Rewriting Life

CRISPR Decoded   02:22

Intelligent Machines

Blockchain Decoded   01:58

Connectivity

This Is How You'll Actually Use AR at Home   00:46

Intelligent Machines

Blood-Delivering Drones   04:23

Connectivity

Why I Left the Hospital System and Started Working in Telemedicine   04:03


Telepresence Robot in Action   02:37

Latest videos

Connectivity

Technology Spotlight: Mind-controlled VR   24:21


MIT-IBM _ Design v171117.mp4   03:57

Business Impact

Is 3-D Printing Finally Becoming the Manufacturing Tool It Was Hyped Up to Be?   34:20


Ocado's suction cup robot   00:51

Business Impact

The Future of Work   33:42

Intelligent Machines

Big Problems, Big Data Solutions   26:21


Q&A with Deb Roy   13:48


Meet the Innovators Under 35   03:03


Meet the Innovators Under 35   03:06


Meet the Innovators Under 35   03:06


Recognition of the 2017 Innovators Under 35   01:32


Meet the Innovators Under 35   03:04

Partner content

{! video.topicName !}


{! video.duration !}

Loading…