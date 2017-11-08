Q&A with Deb Roy

Video
Q&A with Deb Roy13:48
MIT Technology Review’s Elizabeth Bramson-Boudreau in conversation with Deb Roy
November 8, 2017
Recommended videos
Sustainable Energy
Rewriting Life
Intelligent Machines
Connectivity
Business Impact
Intelligent Machines
Sustainable Energy
Latest videos
Business Impact
Intelligent Machines
Partner content Sponsored by Lamborghini
Lamborghini “Terzo Millennio,” a concept for the “super sports car” of the future, Powered by Lamborghini 23:16
Connectivity
Partner content {! video.sponsoredByText !} {! video.sponsorName !}
{! video.topicName !}
Loading…