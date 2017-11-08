Video
Connectivity
What is social media doing to society?25:45
We urgently need to deepen our understanding of how social media platforms are being weaponized–and to find technological solutions to counter this trend.MIT Technology Review’s Martin Giles and Yasmin Green of Jigsaw explore this topic.
November 8, 2017
Recommended videos
Sustainable Energy
Rewriting Life
Intelligent Machines
Connectivity
Business Impact
Intelligent Machines
Sustainable Energy
Latest videos
Connectivity
Intelligent Machines
Connectivity
Connectivity
Partner content {! video.sponsoredByText !} {! video.sponsorName !}
{! video.topicName !}
Loading…