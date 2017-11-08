The Emerging Threat of Cybercriminal AI

Video
Connectivity
The Emerging Threat of Cybercriminal AI19:35
Shuman Ghosemajumder, CTO of Shape Security and MIT Technolog Review’s Martin Giles discuss responsibilities that companies have towards protecting the sensitive personal information they hold about us.
November 8, 2017
