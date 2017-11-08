Video

Connectivity

The Emerging Threat of Cybercriminal AI

19:35

Shuman Ghosemajumder, CTO of Shape Security and MIT Technolog Review’s Martin Giles discuss responsibilities that companies have towards protecting the sensitive personal information they hold about us.

This video appeared in the story

November 8, 2017

