Meet the Innovators Under 35 - Virtual Reality Q&A

Video
Meet the Innovators Under 35 - Virtual Reality Q&A10:04
Rachel Metz discusses the security and privacy challenges of virtual and augmented realities with 2017 Innovator Under 35 Franziska Roesner.
November 8, 2017
Recommended videos
Sustainable Energy
Rewriting Life
Intelligent Machines
Connectivity
Business Impact
Intelligent Machines
Sustainable Energy
Latest videos
Partner content Sponsored by The Lemelson-MIT Program
Rewriting Life
Sustainable Energy
From the Lab: Inventive Approaches to Sustainable Energy 20:21
Sustainable Energy
Partner content Sponsored by GE
Drones, Robots, AI, and the Future of Energy, Powered by GE 36:08
Partner content {! video.sponsoredByText !} {! video.sponsorName !}
{! video.topicName !}
Loading…