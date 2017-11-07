Video
Sustainable Energy
Drones, Robots, AI, and the Future of Energy, Powered by GE36:08
The energy ecosystem is evolving in front of our eyes: Wind only powers 3% of the world’s energy today, but is projected to grow to 30% by mid-century. What role can emerging technology like drones, robotics, and AI play in fulfilling that potential?
November 7, 2017
