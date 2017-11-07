Video

Recommended videos


Tracking Emotions Through Facial Expressions   03:16

Sustainable Energy

Are Hurricane Risk Models Dangerously Out of Date?   25:32

Rewriting Life

CRISPR Decoded   02:22

Intelligent Machines

Blockchain Decoded   01:58

Connectivity

This Is How You'll Actually Use AR at Home   00:46

Business Impact

Q&A with Tim Cook   02:24

Intelligent Machines

Blood-Delivering Drones   04:23

Connectivity

Why I Left the Hospital System and Started Working in Telemedicine   04:03

Sustainable Energy

Turning Flood Water into Drinking Water   03:27

Latest videos

Sustainable Energy

Climate Disruption: Technical Approaches to Mitigation and Adaptation   23:10

Rewriting Life

Understanding Intelligence   23:23

Intelligent Machines

AI’s Language Problem   21:26

Intelligent Machines

Engineering Common Sense   23:12


Meet the Innovators Under 35 - AI Roundtable   09:13


Meet the Innovators Under 35   03:09


Meet the Innovators Under 35   03:10


Meet the Innovators Under 35   02:48

Connectivity

The State of AI   29:18


Introducing the 2017 Innovators Under 35   04:14


Meet the Innovators Under 35   03:16

Partner content

{! video.topicName !}


{! video.duration !}

Loading…