Sustainable Energy

Climate Disruption: Technical Approaches to Mitigation and Adaptation

23:10

John Holdren discusses the harms we’re already seeing in climate change, the latest science on the extent of the problem we face, and our limited options for addressing it.

This video appeared in the story

November 7, 2017

