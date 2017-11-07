Climate Disruption: Technical Approaches to Mitigation and Adaptation

Video
Sustainable Energy
Climate Disruption: Technical Approaches to Mitigation and Adaptation23:10
John Holdren discusses the harms we’re already seeing in climate change, the latest science on the extent of the problem we face, and our limited options for addressing it.
November 7, 2017
