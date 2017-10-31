Video

Intelligent Machines

Daniela Rus: How to Embrace a Robotic Future

01:53

Roboticist and head of MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Laboratory explains how to get people and robots ready to work in a world full of smart machines.

This video appeared in the story

October 31, 2017

Recommended videos


Tracking Emotions Through Facial Expressions   03:16

Sustainable Energy

Are Hurricane Risk Models Dangerously Out of Date?   25:32

Rewriting Life

CRISPR Decoded   02:22

Intelligent Machines

Blockchain Decoded   01:58

Connectivity

This Is How You'll Actually Use AR at Home   00:46

Business Impact

Q&A with Tim Cook   02:24

Intelligent Machines

Blood-Delivering Drones   04:23

Connectivity

Why I Left the Hospital System and Started Working in Telemedicine   04:03

Sustainable Energy

Turning Flood Water into Drinking Water   03:27

Latest videos

Intelligent Machines

Daniela Rus: How to Embrace a Robotic Future   01:53

Sustainable Energy

Are Hurricane Risk Models Dangerously Out of Date?   25:32

Rewriting Life

We Tried 23andMe's Pain Tolerance Test   04:13


Fabian Menges, Innovator Under 35   03:23

Rewriting Life

CRISPR Decoded   02:22

Intelligent Machines

Blockchain Decoded   01:58

Connectivity

This Is How You'll Actually Use AR at Home   00:46

Business Impact

Q&A with Tim Cook   02:24

Intelligent Machines

Blood-Delivering Drones   04:23

Connectivity

Why I Left the Hospital System and Started Working in Telemedicine   04:03

Rewriting Life

Cell Atlas: 10 Breakthrough Technologies 2017   01:01

Partner content

{! video.topicName !}


{! video.duration !}

Loading…