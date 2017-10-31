Daniela Rus: How to Embrace a Robotic Future

Video
Intelligent Machines
Daniela Rus: How to Embrace a Robotic Future01:53
Roboticist and head of MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Laboratory explains how to get people and robots ready to work in a world full of smart machines.
October 31, 2017
Recommended videos
Sustainable Energy
Rewriting Life
Intelligent Machines
Connectivity
Business Impact
Intelligent Machines
Sustainable Energy
Latest videos
Sustainable Energy
Rewriting Life
Rewriting Life
Intelligent Machines
Connectivity
Business Impact
Intelligent Machines
Partner content Sponsored by Statoil
Rewriting Life
Partner content {! video.sponsoredByText !} {! video.sponsorName !}
{! video.topicName !}
Loading…