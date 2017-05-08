Cell Atlas: 10 Breakthrough Technologies 2017

Video
Rewriting Life
Cell Atlas: 10 Breakthrough Technologies 201701:01
The cell atlas is an effort to catalog all the different kinds of cells in the human body using the latest techniques in genomics and microfluidics.
May 8, 2017
