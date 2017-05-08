Reversing Paralysis: 10 Breakthrough Technologies 2017

Video
Rewriting Life
Reversing Paralysis: 10 Breakthrough Technologies 201701:06
Scientists are connect brain probes to electrodes that allow people with paralysis to move their limbs again using their thoughts.
May 8, 2017
