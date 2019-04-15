The world’s biggest airplane has taken its first flight

The plan is for the Stratolaunch plane to eventually act as a flying launch pad for satellites, which could potentially be a less expensive way to send objects into space than rockets.

The test: The twin-fuselage plane has six engines and was made from two used Boeing jetliners. It flew over the Mojave desert in California for two and a half hours during its maiden flight on Saturday April 13. It flew at a maximum speed of about 189 miles per hour at about 15,000 feet above the ground, according to Stratolaunch.

The vital statistic: The plane’s 385 foot (117 meter) wingspan is wider than a football field, making it the longest in the world. You can watch a clip of the flight here.

The grand plan: Eventually, the hope is that the plane will be able to fly about two or three times higher than commercial jets, before it releases satellites into orbit. Stratolaunch believes this will be more efficient than the usual approach of launching rockets from the ground.

