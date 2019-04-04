A report on the Ethiopian 737 Max crash has cleared the pilots of blame

The preliminary report indicates that Boeing’s anti-stalling software could have caused the Ethiopian Airlines crash last month, which killed 157 people.

The findings: The plane was repeatedly pushed into a nosedive even though the pilots performed all the procedures provided by Boeing, the initial report found. During a news conference today, Ethiopia’s transport minister, Dagmawit Moges, said it appeared similar to another major crash in Indonesia last October, which also involved the Boeing 737 Max.

The software: Concerns have focused on Boeing’s system, dubbed MCAS, which automatically points the plane’s nose down to stop it from stalling.

Recommendations: The inquiry hasn’t assigned any blame, but it issued two recommendations to Boeing and regulators. Specifically, the report said Boeing should review the aircraft control system, and aviation authorities must ensure the issue has been solved before permitting the 737 Max back into the air.

It has been grounded around the world since the crash, which was the second major crash involving this model within six months. Boeing is currently working on a software update to MCAS.

