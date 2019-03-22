The Download

Today NASA astronaut Anne McClain assists fellow NASA astronauts Christina Koch (left) and Nick Hague as they verify their U.S. spacesuits are sized correctly and fit properly ahead of a set of upcoming spacewalks.

Watch two astronauts take a spacewalk to give the ISS a power upgrade

Image credit:
  • NASA

Posted by Erin Winick

Erin Winick
