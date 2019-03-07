The Download

What's up in emerging technology

The Download

What's up in emerging technology

Today This artist's impression shows a computer generated model of the Milky Way and the accurate positions of the globular clusters used in this study surrounding it.

We now know how much the Milky Way weighs

Image credit:
  • ESA/Hubble, NASA, L. Calçada

Posted by Erin Winick

Erin Winick
Swipe Up To Dismiss