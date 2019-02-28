The Download

What's up in emerging technology

The Download

What's up in emerging technology

Today Cratered surfaces on both Pluto and Charon. The paper focuses on Charon's Vulcan Planitia, as it is an ancient surface with many clear craters.

Craters on Pluto suggest the Kuiper Belt is dominated by big rocks

Image credit:
  • Credit: NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute/K. Singer

Posted by Erin Winick

Erin Winick
Swipe Up To Dismiss