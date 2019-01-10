The Download

Yesterday A look at The Cow (approximately 80 days after explosion) from the W.M. Keck Observatory in Maunakea, Hawaii.

For the first time, astronomers have observed the formation of a black hole or neutron star

Image credit:
  • Raffaella Margutti/Northwestern University

Posted by Erin Winick

