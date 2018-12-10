The Download

What's up in emerging technology

The Download

What's up in emerging technology

Today Diagram showing the Voyager 1 and Voyager 2's positions in the solar system.

Voyager 2 has finally entered interstellar space, more than 40 years after its launch

Image credit:
  • NASA/JPL-Caltech

Posted by Erin Winick

Erin Winick
Swipe Up To Dismiss