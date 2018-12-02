The Download

What's up in emerging technology

The Download

What's up in emerging technology

Today Two brides wearing white dresses, labeled correctly as brides. One bride wearing a non-Western wedding dress, labeled imprecisely as a person.

AI has a culturally-biased worldview that Google has a plan to change

Image credit:
  • Google AI

Posted by Karen Hao

Karen Hao
Swipe Up To Dismiss