Twitter has released more than 10 million tweets linked to election interference

Twitter has released datasets on all accounts and content associated with election interference operations found on its service since 2016.

The data: The datasets cover 4,611 accounts Twitter believes to be linked with misinformation campaigns originating in Russia and Iran and include over 10 million tweets and more than two million images, gifs or videos.

Twitter claims 3,841 of the accounts originate from Russia’s Internet Research Agency, a ‘troll factory’ based in St Petersburg linked to Russian intelligence. It says it hopes to encourage more independent research and investigation into misinformation campaigns on its platform by releasing this data to the public.

Why? Twitter was caught out by the scandal around foreign interference that erupted after the US 2016 presidential election, along with Facebook. Both companies have been scrambling to win back trust ever since, but this is the first time either has released raw data on this scale.

Timing: It’s notable that this announcement comes as the US midterm elections hove into view. Last week, Twitter suspended 1,500 accounts associated with the NPC trolling campaign, which has seen right-wing internet users create fictional liberal personas with gray cartoon avatars. Baffled? The New York Times has a handy explainer here.