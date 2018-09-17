Self-driving trucks have a bright future in Florida

According to a new report, the state is home to two of the five best autonomous trucking routes in the US.

Not far off: While self-driving trucks aren’t making many deliveries just yet, the technology is improving and has the potential to make a major impact on work for truckers. A variety of companies including Volvo, Waymo, and Peloton are all working on bringing the technology to the mainstream.

The study: Released today by traffic analytics firm Inrix, the report looked at roads around the US and found that I-5 from the Canadian border to Northern California is the best place in the country to deploy autonomous trucks.

Why? Robot trucks are likely to produce more consistent and safe driving conditions, but they are an expensive investment. The study looked for routes that had the greatest potential for commercial return and safety improvements. The I-5 path, for example, scored well because of its congestion and high number of accidents, as well as its length.

But ... The second and third top routes are along two major highways in Florida. The state, which has made regulations meant to encourage the development of self-driving trucks, has been a hub for autonomous-truck testing, making it a likely location for increased deployment.