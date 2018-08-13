Amazon’s one-day-delivery promises may have been a little too good to be true

The company may be forced to remove its claim of one-day delivery in the UK.

It all started last Christmas: Amazon faced hundreds of angry last-minute shoppers in 2017 when they did not receive their packages in time for the big holiday.

The news: The Advertising Standards Authority is reportedly planning to announce this week that the tech giant will need to strike all instances of the phrasing “unlimited one-day delivery” in ads. It will be required to clearly indicate which products are eligible for the fast shipping times.

A big deal: Amazon’s promise of one- or two-day delivery is a major draw for customers. Losing their trust in that feature could cause major damage to the company, which has a slew of competitors nipping at its heels.

The story first appeared in our daily tech newsletter, The Download. You can sign up here.