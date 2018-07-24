Toronto is the center of new technology jobs in North America

Canada’s largest city is drawing in tens of thousands of new workers.

By the numbers: According to a survey by real estate company CBRE, nearly 29,000 tech-related jobs were added in Toronto last year—14 percent more than in 2016. The next highest city on the list was Seattle, with 8,200 new jobs. New York was a close third, with 8,100. CBRE says that a third of all demand for office space in downtown Toronto came from tech companies.

Why: The survey cites Canada’s cheaper labor and real estate. Canada as a whole is a more affordable location than the United States, and that affordability is attracting companies like Facebook.

Looking forward: A different city in Canada shows the most potential for growth from the technology industry. Ottawa, Canada’s capital, has the highest amount of technology labor as a percentage of total workers. All of this talent could help Canada’s push to assert itself as a leader in AI.

