Magic Leap promises to ship its headset this summer

The mysterious, massively funded mixed-reality company still won’t divulge exactly when the device will be available, but it’s more specific than its previous statement that it would be out sometime this year.

The announcement: While much of the world was paying attention to the World Cup on Wednesday, Magic Leap’s Alan Noon said during a live stream on Twitch that the Magic Leap One, a developer-geared headset, will ship this season. Summer ends September 22, so the company has roughly 10 weeks to meet that deadline.

Also: AT&T said Wednesday that it will be the sole wireless carrier for the headset, bringing it to AT&T stores in cities including San Francisco, Boston, and Los Angeles.

We still don't know much, though: Magic Leap still hasn’t said precisely how much the headset will cost. Nor has it listed its technical specifications or publicly shown demos of it in action.

Backup plan: No matter what happens in the months ahead, Magic Leap has a lot of patents related to its goggles that it could use to make money from licensing its technology to other companies.