You don’t need a pilot’s license to control Larry Page’s new flying cars

The Kitty Hawk Flyer is limited to 10 feet off the ground right now, but it shows a major leap in the company’s technology.

By the numbers: The Flyer seats one person and weighs in at 250 pounds. It uses eight electric motors, 10 propellers, and two joysticks to move at about 20 miles per hour.

Watch it in action: Employees have flown it on more than 1,000 test flights. After two hours of training, YouTuber Casey Neistat took it for one of the first civilian excursions.

Want to fly it yourself? The flying machine fits into the FAA’s ultralight category. While that means it can only soar in unrestricted airspace, there is no pilot’s license required. No price or release date has yet been announced, but you can hop on the waiting list to try it out yourself.