Nvidia wants to dominate the AI cloud arms race

Its new chip platform, unveiled in Taiwan, combines AI and high-performance computing.

The news: SiliconAngle reports that Nvidia, which makes super-fast GPU chips often used in gaming, has launched HGX-2, which combines 16 advanced GPUs to handle AI tasks in the cloud.

The need for speed: AI systems train on lots of data. The faster they can crunch numbers, the better. Nvidia says its new platform has hit record training speeds of 15,500 images a second.

The competition: Other companies are gunning for the AI cloud market too. Intel is working on dedicated AI chips, and some AI-powered firms like Facebook are making their own.

Why this matters: Beefing up cloud computing power for AI will help accelerate advances in everything from policing online content to guiding self-driving cars.