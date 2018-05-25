Another AI-powered device gets the FDA’s blessing
In an ongoing effort to get more AI into healthcare, the FDA just approved the marketing of an algorithm that detects wrist fractures.
The news: The software, called OsteoDetect, identifies fractures in x-rays. Two different studies by Imagen Tech, the company that makes it, showed that it made orthopedic hand surgeons better at spotting fractures.
Background: This isn’t the first AI to get the green light from the FDA. This year the agency has given the go-ahead for an AI that diagnoses a certain kind of eye disease, and another that helps detect strokes.
The future: Last month, FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb announced that the agency was writing new rules to speed up approvals for AI-based devices and tools.