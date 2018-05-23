Facebook says it can protect you—but first it wants your most intimate photos
Facebook’s new pilot program aims to prevent revenge porn, but you have to share compromising pictures of yourself with the social network.
The current program: If your intimate photos are shared on Facebook without your permission, you can reach out to the company to get them taken down. Facebook will then create a mathematical fingerprint that prevents the picture from being uploaded again.
The new strategy: Now the company is saying it can make sure your naughty pictures don’t get shared without your say-so. But there’s a catch: you have to give them to Facebook. If you do, one person from a group of five reviewers will look over your images and assign each one a fingerprint.
Why it matters: This could be an important step for preventing revenge porn. But it also requires a lot of trust in a platform that has not done much to inspire confidence recently. It also serves as a reminder that human intervention is still very much required for controlling how content spreads online.