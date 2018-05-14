Here comes a more precise version of CRISPR

The first company to go after disease with a more precise genome-editing tool called base editing, Beam Therapeutics, launched today.

The technology: DNA is made up of lots of combinations of base letters (we know them as A, C, G, and T). Base editing, developed by Harvard chemical biologist and Beam co-founder David Liu, is designed to target just one base out of billions within the genome.

CRISPR 2.0: The traditional CRISPR system cuts a whole gene—a sequence of different base letters—making a break in DNA’s double-helix structure. Liu’s base editors directly convert a single base from the mutated form to the corrected form. Last year, researchers in China reported that they used base editing to snip disease out of a human embryo, but the approach hasn’t been tried in a person yet.

Treating disease: Beam, which is also co-founded by CRISPR pioneer Feng Zhang, hasn’t said what diseases it will focus on. But in a press release, it said that base editing could be used to treat some of the most devastating genetic disorders.