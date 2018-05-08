More than 10 million people now have jobs in renewable energy

According to a report by the International Renewable Energy Agency, more than 500,000 jobs in the sector were created in 2017, bringing the overall total to 10.3 million.

Where it is growing: Just six countries owned 70 percent of that growth: the US, China, India, Brazil, Germany, and Japan. Asia is now home to four-fifths of all renewable-energy jobs.

Which types of energy? The production of photovoltaic panels accounted for the largest number (3.4 million) of renewable jobs in 2017, including a 9 percent increase over the previous year. Two-thirds of those jobs were located in China, the top producer of panels worldwide.

Why it matters: A select few countries are leading the charge in both building and installing renewable-energy capacity. The report also offers tangible evidence of the industry’s power to create jobs on a large scale. That should appeal to anyone worried that it’s eating into jobs in the fossil fuels sector.

