North Korean hacks are growing in skill and scale

Security researchers say hackers linked to Pyongyang are getting better, and they're carrying out aggressive attacks that are hitting a wider range of targets.

The news: McAfee says it identified a hacking campaign out of North Korea, called Operation GhostSecret. It’s hit 17 countries, including the US, and a wide range of industries, such as critical infrastructure, telecoms, health care, and research.

Backstory: Having been punished with economic sanctions, North Korea has used hacking to raise funds. It’s been slowly improving its cyber capabilities, too.

Why it matters: The Wall Street Journal notes that because of its political isolation, North Korea “isn’t afraid of diplomatic repercussions.” As its cyber chops improve, the unpredictable country may become a terrifying threat.